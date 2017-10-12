Hoover teacher becomes National Geographic certified

Hoover City Schools educator Nancy McGowan has been named a National Geographic Certified Educator, one of only seven in Alabama.

McGowan, a math coach at Shades Mountain Elementary, earned this certification in late summer 2017 after completing a three-part process that included a workshop rooted in National Geographic’s Learning Framework; the design of two classroom activities based on the Learning Framework; and a capstone project incorporating video that showcases student learning.

“The certification is simply a by-product of what has already been achieved ... opening doors and creating learning opportunities for my students,” McGowan said. “My students and I have been heavily involved in projects related to National Geographic for more than ten years. The certification was a logical next step.”

McGowan, who previously taught enrichment at Bluff Park Elementary School , emphasizes that National Geographic Certification proves much more than knowledge of world geography.

“[Certification] is just one more validation of what educators do on a daily basis. Students learn best when we help them make connections among all subject areas (geography, math, science, technology, written and verbal communication, etc.). Ultimately, I want my students to stay curious and see each day as an opportunity to learn something new,” she said.

-Submitted by Hoover City Schools.