Deer Valley student to release second book

Eight-year-old Lake Cyrus resident Nia Mya Reese has gotten a taste of fame after writing her first book, “How to Deal with and Care for Your Annoying Little Brother,” which came out in December 2016.

Nia Mya, who based the book on her experiences with younger brother Ronald Michael, created the story as part of a summer assignment and debuted it to her Deer Valley Elementary classmates at the start of 2017. Since then, Nia Mya's book has sold thousands of copies, and she was invited to give interviews on the Today Show, the Harry Connick Jr. Show, Bustle, Ebony and other national media.

“It’s been nice. I’ve liked it,” Nia Mya said.

She also recently became a brand representative for Justice, a girl’s clothing store, and has done meet-the-author events at bookstores and elementary classrooms.

“This year has been a whirlwind, I can honestly say that,” said her mother, Cherinita Reese. “It’s done super well, actually way beyond what we set out because it set out as a summer homework project to keep busy.”

Now, she has written a second book – “Bully at School: A Bully’s Perspective” – that will be available beginning Dec. 31. The book deals with the subject of kindness and the emotions that a childhood bully might be experiencing.

“I thought that was pretty wise for an 8-year-old,” Cherinita Reese said.

“Bully at School: A Bully’s Perspective” will be available on Amazon.