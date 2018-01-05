Deer Valley second graders collect donations for Jessie’s Place

× Expand Deer Valley Elementary School second grade students collect gifts to give to children at Jessie’s Place.

Second grade students at Deer Valley Elementary School recently participated in donating pajamas, blankets, toothbrushes, stuffed animals, coloring books, house slippers and other items for children staying at Jessie's Place. The donation drive lasted from Thanksgiving to Dec. 11, while teachers were sharing lessons about the acts of kindness students can do for others.

Teacher April Bucki oversaw the project but all second grade teachers and their classes participated.

“Jessie's Place is such a special place that helps women and children and we wanted to support this wonderful organization,” Bucki said, adding that, “it really opened up wonderful conversations with students about the act of giving and how we can help others.”

Submitted by April Bucki and Hoover City Schools.