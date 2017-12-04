Brock’s Gap holds White Table ceremony

× Expand Steve Williams and his fifth grade homeroom students performed the White Table ceremony in honor of Veterans Day.

On Nov. 9, Brock's Gap Intermediate School held their annual Veterans Day ceremony.

Each year during this special school assembly, Steve William's fifth grade homeroom has performed the "White Table Ceremony.” The white table is set as a symbol for and remembrance to service members fallen, missing or held captive in the line of duty.

This part of the program is a very intense and special moment. Most veterans know about the ceremony and are profoundly impacted by the student's participation in this honorable and significant moment. Each child participated and had special role in the program.

Submitted by Joann Franklin.