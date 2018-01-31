Educators from Riverchase, Simmons, Hoover win 2018 Teachers in the Trenches award

× Expand Photos courtesy of Jason Gaston/Hoover City Schools Gilchrist Bueche Gibson Winners of the 2018 Teachers in the Trenches award for Hoover City Schools are, from left, Blake Gilchrist of Riverchase Elementary, Rebecca Bueche of Simmons Middle School and Lisa Gibson of Hoover High School.

The Finley Committee, a group that promotes character in Hoover schools, recently recognized three teachers for going beyond the call of duty to serve students.

The 2018 winners of the Teachers in the Trenches award were:

Blake Gilchrist, a physical education teacher at Riverchase Elementary School who was chosen for the award for building strong relationships with students and parents.

Rebecca Bueche, an eighth-grade language arts teacher at Simmons Middle School who is known for being an advocate for students’ physical, emotional and spiritual needs.

Lisa Gibson, an 11th-grade English teacher at Hoover High School known for having an infectious, positive attitude, making students feel important, and using her own financial resources to make sure students have the facilities and technology needed for learning.

The three teachers were honored during a breakfast at Hunter Street Baptist Church.

“These exceptional leaders each exemplify the character that is celebrated by the Finley Award and the goals of the committee,” Hoover schools Superintendent Kathy Murphy said in a written statement. “We are very proud of each of the winners that were recognized this week.”

The Finley Committee also until Feb. 1 is seeking nominations for its annual Finley Awards, given to a senior from each high school in Hoover and a Hoover City Schools employee for outstanding character. Nominations can be made at hoovercityschools.net.