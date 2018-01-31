Deer Valley Elementary wins character education award from national group

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Deer Valley Elementary 2017 Deer Valley Elementary School in Hoover, Alabama

Deer Valley Elementary School has been selected as one of two Alabama schools to receive a State School of Character award from a national organization that promotes character education in schools.

The group, Character.org, recognized Deer Valley as a school that demonstrates the use of character development to drive a positive impact on academics, student behavior and school climate.

The other school from Alabama chosen this year was Mountain Brook Elementary School. Nationally, 63 schools and five school districts were honored this year, according to the Character.org website. The school retains the designation of a State School of Character for three years.

Deer Valley Elementary Principal Wayne Richardson said in a news release that he is proud to serve with a staff that makes character education an integral part of their daily routine.

“We are grateful to all of our sister schools from whom we have learned so much about building a positive culture and student character,” Richardson said. “We believe that how students take responsibility for their lives and how they form and nurture relationships with others is every bit as important as their academic learning. We are also grateful to Character.org for its efforts in bringing the importance of character education to light for school systems across the country.”

Since its inception, Character.org has recognized more than 565 schools with the distinction of State School of Character. The group’s goal is for integrity, honest, respect and core ethical values to be fused into education for the betterment of the nation.

Deer Valley and Mountain Brook elementary schools now will be considered for the National School of Character Award.