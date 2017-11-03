Cumberland Law mock trial team wins two national tournaments

× Expand L-R: Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law National Mock Trial Team members Keith Stephens, Candace Towns, Setara Foster, Kameron Buckner and Jonathan (JB) Brown at a tournament in Michigan. Towns is a Hoover native and Brown is a Vestavia Hills native.

Three different groups from Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law National Mock Trial Team participated in competitions Oct. 21-22, including some local students. Two groups won their competition, with the other earning individual honors.

In Los Angeles, Stephanie Gushlaw, Jennifer Jayjohn, Andrew York, Denzell Moton and Craig Shirley won first place in the National Civil Trial Competition Championship in Los Angeles. En route to the finals, the team defeated four teams that also are ranked by U.S. News and World Report in the top 10 law schools for trial advocacy. York won Best Advocate in the final round.

In Pontiac, Michigan at the National Trial Advocacy Competition, the team of Keith Stephens, Candace Towns, Kameron Buckner and J.B. Brown went undefeated taking first place honors with a 5-0 record. Towns is a Hoover native and Brown is a Vestavia Hills native.

A third group of Samford students, a team of second-year and third-year students, competed at the Lone Star Classic National Trial Team Tournament in San Antonio but did not win.

Cumberland School of Law is ranked sixth in the nation for best trial advocacy programs in the 2017 rankings by U.S. News & World Report.

Submitted by Samford University.