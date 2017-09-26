City leaders to serve lunch at Hoover schools

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools. Kids enjoy lunch at Bluff Park Elementary. Hoover leaders will be serving lunch across Hoover’s schools on Oct. 11.

To celebrate National School Lunch Week, officials from the city of Hoover will be serving lunch in Hoover’s elementary, intermediate and middle school cafeterias.

Everyone from the mayor to the superintendent will be providing lunches on Wednesday, Oct. 11. The schedule includes:

► Deer Valley Elementary – Mayor Frank Brocato

► Rocky Ridge Elementary – Councilman Casey Middlebrooks

► Bluff Park Elementary – Councilmen John Greene and Curt Posey

► Gwin Elementary – Councilman Gene Smith

► Green Valley Elementary – Board of Education member Craig Kelly

► Trace Crossings Elementary – Board of Education member Deanna Bamman

► South Shades Crest Elementary – Board of Education member Amy Tosney

► Shades Mountain Elementary – Assistant Superintendent Tera Simmons

► Greystone Elementary – Board of Education member Earl Cooper

► Riverchase Elementary – Superintendent Kathy Murphy

► Simmons Middle – Councilman John Lyda

► Berry Middle – Councilman Mike Shaw

► Brock’s Gap Intermediate – Councilman Derrick Murphy

– Submitted by Hoover City Schools.