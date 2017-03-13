Calvin Briggs pulls out of pool of Hoover school board applicants

One of the four applicants for a seat on the Hoover school board this year has withdrawn his name from consideration.

Calvin Briggs, director of the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics program at Lawson State Community College, sent an email to Hoover City Clerk Margie Handley Sunday night, saying that after careful consideration, he had decided to withdraw his name from the pool of applicants.

Briggs this morning said that he still has the desire to serve but after further contemplation and conversations with his wife, he determined he might have too many other commitments at this time to take on the school board role this year.

In addition to his responsibilities at Lawson State, he also is president of the Birmingham chapter of the Clark Atlanta University Alumni Association and serves on both the national board of the alumni association and the board of trustees for the university.

Briggs said he may reapply for the Hoover school board seat in the future.

That leaves just the following three applicants:

Shekinah Lee, manager of the Plato’s Closet used clothing store in Hoover

Susan Ogle, a retired teacher who worked 20 years for Hoover City Schools and now is serving as a consultant for the Alabama Math Science Technology Initiative through May

Amy Tosney, vice president and office manager at Magic City Door

Those three and Briggs all turned in applications on Friday — the deadline day for applications.

The Hoover City Council plans to interview the three remaining applicants on March 20 and make a selection at the April 17 council meeting. Whoever is selected will replace Stephen Presley, whose five-year term ends May 31.

This post was updated at 11:26 a.m. with comments from Briggs and at 12:32 p.m. with a revised date for applicant interviews with the Hoover City Council.