Brock’s Gap partners with Planet Fundraiser

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools. Planet Fundraiser allows families to give back to their school through everyday purchases.

Brock’s Gap Intermediate School and Planet Fundraiser have partnered to create an easy way for families and supporters to give back to the school. They have raised over $1,000 since joining the app by simply using receipts of items purchased. Other local schools are also joining the app and having success as well.

Planet Fundraiser was started by two local entrepreneurs, Drew Honeycutt and Kasey Birdsong. Honeycutt lived in Hoover for 8 years before moving to Vestavia, and Birdsong is a current Hoover resident and also a Hoover City Schools parent. They both saw this as a way for schools to raise funds and connect merchants wanting to give back to their local communities.

Planet Fundraiser is bringing a new and innovative way to raise funds for local schools. By using their everyday purchases, families and supporters can give back to their school or organization by snapping a picture of their receipt with the app, and the predetermined percentage is given back to the school.

This makes one-time donations and everyday giving easy. Some local merchants include Chick-fil-A, Piggly Wiggly, Gigi’s Cupcakes, Mountain High Outfitters, Shipt and more. New merchants are added often as the app is growing in popularity.

– Submitted by Hoover City Schools.