Assistant Superintendent Ron Dodson to lead Hoover's new skilled trades center

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Ron Dodson Aug 2017 Hoover City Schools Assistant Superintendent Ron Dodson has been hired as the new director of the Riverchase Career Connection Center. Here, he is shown speaking at the 2017 Hoover City Schools back-to-school gathering at Hunter Street Baptist Church in August 2017.

Hoover City Schools Assistant Superintendent Ron Dodson is moving into the new role of director of the Riverchase Career Connection Center that will help prepare students for skilled trades.

The Hoover school board approved the move this morning in a special meeting that included almost 90 personnel changes.

Dodson has been an assistant superintendent for Hoover City Schools for eight years. As he gets closer to the end of his career, he has decided he would like to be in a job that is more closely connected with children, Superintendent Kathy Murphy said.

“I’ve just been blessed to have him serve as a right-hand person to me,” she said. “He is going to be sorely missed, and the work he has done in this building is going to be sorely missed.”

As director of the Riverchase Career Connection Center, Dodson will spend the coming year getting the former Riverchase Middle School converted into Hoover’s skilled trades center, which is scheduled to open August 2019. The center will teach students practical application of building and construction trades (carpentry, electrical, and heating and air conditioning), welding, culinary and hospitality, computer science and fire science (firefighter preparation).

As assistant superintendent, Dodson has specialized in curriculum and instruction and was instrumental in working to develop and implement the school system’s rezoning plan.

Before being named assistant superintendent in 2010, he served six years as director of curriculum and instruction. Before that, he worked as an assistant principal at Hoover and Spain Park high schools and taught chemistry, astronomy and theory of knowledge at W.A. Berry High School. He is scheduled to begin his new role Oct. 1.

Murphy said she does not plan to immediately hire an assistant superintendent to replace Dodson but likely will wait until the following school year to recommend a replacement. Her other assistant superintendent, Tera Simmons, has many administrative duties.

