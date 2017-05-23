Amy Gregory named new principal at Green Valley Elementary School

The Hoover school board this morning approved Gwin Elementary School Assistant Principal Amy Gregory as the new principal at Green Valley Elementary.

Gregory, 40, has been in education for 18 years, the last five as assistant principal at Gwin.

She started her education career as a first-grade teacher at Pinson Elementary in Jefferson County and then taught kindergarten and first grade for five years in Kentucky. When her family moved back to Alabama, she taught four years in the third and fifth grades at Deer Valley Elementary and then spent a year as the reading coach at Bluff Park Elementary before coming to Gwin.

“I am really excited,” Gregory said of her new appointment.

Leaving Gwin will be bittersweet because of the close connections she has developed with students and positive relationships with faculty and staff, she said. However, “this is a new chapter, and I think this will be challenging and fun,” she said.

Gwin and Green Valley are not far apart and already collaborate on a lot of things, so it should be a smooth transition, Gregory said.

“I am honored to be given the opportunity to work at Green Valley,” she said.

She already has talked with the assistant principal there and will be collaborating with teachers and staff there in June, but her official appointment won’t take effect until July 1, she said.

She has heard about the great staff and supportive families at Green Valley, and “I’m really looking forward to getting started, she said.

Gregory and her husband have a 12-year-old son who is finishing his sixth-grade year at Simmons Middle School. They live in the Southwood Highlands community in Hoover.

Gregory has a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in elementary education, a master’s degree in instructional leadership and an educational specialist degree in instructional leadership, all from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.