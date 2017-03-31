Schools foundation goes casual once again to benefit teachers

The Hoover City Schools Foundation is gearing up for its second annual Denim and Dining casual fundraiser.

× Expand Photo by Erica Techo. Jazz musicians from Hoover High School play at the 2016 Denim and Dining event at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

This year’s event is April 21, once again in the Michael Jordan Banquet Room at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium from 6:30 to 10 p.m. The night includes a barbecue dinner provided by Jim ’N Nick’s Bar-B-Q, music and a silent auction, said Janet Turner, the foundation’s executive director.

A five-piece jazz ensemble from Hoover High School and a small choral group from Spain Park High School will take turns providing music on the outdoor patio, while Hoover High junior Jordan Beam and Simmons Middle School teacher Robert Abernathy play the guitar and sing in the banquet room, Turner said.

Abernathy plays frequently at Beef O’Brady’s at The Grove, Turner said. “He’s just really fun and energetic,” she said.

As you might expect with the name of the event, recommended attire is simply jeans, Turner said.

Tickets are $50 through April 4 and $65 starting April 5 and include dinner, dessert and two drink tickets, Turner said. Drinks will include beer, wine, soft drinks and water.

Last year’s inaugural Denim and Dining event drew about 175 people and netted about $16,000, Turner said. Organizers hope to double the attendance this year, but net proceeds likely will depend on how many sponsors there are, she said.

The foundation, which provides grants to Hoover teachers for innovative projects and helps connect Hoover schools with the business community, is trying to expand its effectiveness with additional fundraising.

The foundation in 2016 doubled its funding from $37,000 to $73,000 and hopes to double its funding again to $150,000 in 2017, Turner said.

For tickets, go to hoovercsf.org.