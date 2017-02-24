YWCA honors Hoover resident

× Expand Dot Mueller Dot Mueller

YWCA Central Alabama named Hoover resident Dot Mueller as its 2016 Jeana P. Hosch Woman of Valor during the agency’s recent annual meeting.

The award is presented each year to a YW woman who is an inspirational leader.

Mueller, who was on either the YW’s Board of Directors or staff since 1989 before retiring in December, has dedicated her life to serving others.

“Dot truly has a servant’s heart and has brought countless volunteers and supporters to the YW,” said Yolanda Sullivan, CEO of the YWCA. “She believes in our mission and has played a significant role in the impact we make on women, children and families in crisis. Dot is a leader by example, a champion for those in need, and a friend to all.”

Mueller worked at UAB for 36 years, most of that time in the Office of the Provost. She helped establish the UAB Benevolent Fund, an on-campus campaign that raises money for area nonprofits. A former president of The Women’s Network and president and district service chair of the Zonta Club of Birmingham, Mueller served as a member of United Way of Central Alabama’s Visiting Allocation Team for 20 years.

She got her first taste of community service when she was a student at West End High School in the 1950s and was a member of Y-Teens, a service organization for girls that was sponsored by the YWCA.

“I do not consider myself to be a person of wealth, power or influence in the community, but I have learned that one person can do a lot of good to help a lot of people by just donating your time, your talents and your resources as you are able,” Mueller said.

– Submitted by the YWCA of Central Alabama.