Youth orchestra to perform at Galleria

On Dec. 3, the Alabama Symphony Youth Orchestra will be hosting their eighth annual Holiday Concert at the Riverchase Galleria.

According to their website, the Alabama Symphony Youth Orchestra is an ensemble of young musicians from five Alabama countries and 22 schools and changes lives through music by educating, entertaining and inspiring.

With performances scheduled at 2 and 4 p.m., Youth Program Manager Erin Dawkins said the youth orchestra will be performing popular holiday favorites as well as “staples of the classical repertoire.”

“Our repertoire changes from year to year, so shoppers can look forward to hearing some new arrangements of holiday classics,” she said, adding that the performance is put on with the help of GGP and Publix.

The event, which was initially started to provide shoppers with music while completing their holiday shopping, features a full orchestra of more than 60 people to highlight the musically talented youth from the community. It’s an opportunity for the ASYO to reach a broader audience and spread holiday cheer.

“By providing access to live holiday music in such a populous location, we gain exposure, and hopefully get to make people smile a bit during such a busy season,” she said. “It’s important to slow down and appreciate the little things in life and we hope we help people do that.”