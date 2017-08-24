Wrapsody plans breast cancer fundraiser

× Expand Photo courtesy of Terry Shea. The Hoover Wrapsody location will feature its Ribbon of Hope window during the annual Wrapped in Hope fundraiser.

During the last week of September, Wrapsody’s Hoover store will be hosting its annual Wrapped in Hope fundraiser for breast cancer.

From Sept. 25 to 30, 10 percent of all sales will be donated to the Angel Squad at UAB’s Comprehensive Cancer Center. The Angel Squad is a group of volunteers that meet with breast cancer patients and their families to offer support, education and advocacy. Many squad members are cancer survivors themselves.

In addition to shopping, Wrapsody co-owner Terry Shea said customers can make personal donations or purchase $10 raffle tickets, with the winner receiving a $500 gift card.

Shea said their Hoover location will also feature its Ribbon of Hope window, which pays tribute to survivors, patients and those who have lost their lives to breast cancer. Customers are given pink paper ribbons where they can write names and words of encouragement and hope.

Members of the Angel Squad will be at Wrapsody each day of the Wrapped in Hope event with information about breast cancer support and services in Birmingham.

Wrapsody is located at 161 Main Street, Suite 127 in Hoover. Call 989-7277 or visit wrapsodyonline.com.