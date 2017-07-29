Women rule costume contest at Hoover Public Library's 2017 Sci Fi Fantasy Fest

by

×

1 of 34

Sci Fi costume winners

Photos by Jon Anderson

Sci Fi costume winners

The top three winners of the costume contest at the 2017 Sci Fi Fantasy Fest at the Hoover Public Library were, from left, Jessica Collier of Gadsden (Sombra from the Overwatch video game), Blythe Stovall of Trussville (Merida from "Brave" and "Braveheart," and Ilissa McGowin of Hoover (Widowmaker from Overwatch).

×

2 of 34

Sci fi costume judges choice

Photos by Jon Anderson

Sci fi costume judges choice

Three judges' choice winners in the costume contest at the 2017 Sci Fi Fantasy Fest at the Hoover Public Library were, from left, Ezekiel Addams of Columbiana (Javar from "Aladdin,") Terry Collier of Gadsden (Negan from "The Walking Dead,") and Suzanne Crowson of Gardendale (Wicked Witch of the West from "Wicked.")

×

3 of 34

Sci fi costume winners 2

Photo by Jon Anderson

Sci fi costume winners 2

The top six winners in the costume contest at the 2017 Sci Fi Fantasy Fest at the Hoover Public Library included, from left, third-place winner Ilissa McGowin of Hoover (Widowmaker from the Overwatch video game), first-place winner Jessica Collier of Gadsden (Sombra from Overwatch), Ezekiel Addams of Columbiana (Javar from "Aladdin,") Suzanne Crowson of Gardendale (Wicked Witch of the West from "Wicked,") Terry Collier of Gadsden (Negan from "The Walking Dead,") and second-place winner Blythe Stovall of Trussville (Merida from "Brave" with a little bit of "Braveheart.")

×

4 of 34

Sci Fi costume Sombra

Photo by Jon Anderson

Sci Fi costume Sombra

The winner of the costume contest at the 2017 Sci Fi Fantasy Fest at the Hoover Public Library was Jessica Collier of Gadsden (dressed as the Sombra character from the Overwatch video game).

×

5 of 34

Sci fi costume Merida

Photo by Jon Anderson

Sci fi costume Merida

The second-place winner of the costume contest at the 2017 Sci Fi Fantasy Fest at the Hoover Public Library was Blythe Stovall of Trussville (portraying a mix of Merida from "Brave" and Mel Gibson's William Wallace character from "Braveheart."

×

6 of 34

Sci Fi costume widowmaker

Photo by Jon Anderson

Sci Fi costume widowmaker

The third-place winner of the costume contest at the 2017 Sci Fi Fantasy Fest at the Hoover Public Library was Illissa McGowin of Hoover, dressed as the Widowmaker character from the Overwatch video game.

×

7 of 34

Sci fi costume Negan

Photo by Jon Anderson

Sci fi costume Negan

One of three "judges' choice" winners in the costume contest at the 2017 Sci Fi Fantasy Fest at the Hoover Public Library was Terry Collier of Gadsden, dressed as Negan from "The Walking Dead."

×

8 of 34

Sci Fi costume witch

Photo by Jon Anderson

Sci Fi costume witch

One of three "judges' choice" winners in the costume contest at the 2017 Sci Fi Fantasy Fest at the Hoover Public Library was Suzanne Crowson of Gardendale, dressed as the Wicked Witch of the West from "Wicked.")

×

9 of 34

Sci fi costume Jafar

Photo by Jon Anderson

Sci fi costume Jafar

One of three "judges' choice" winners in the costume contest at 2017 Sci Fi Fantasy Fest at the Hoover Public Library was Ezekiel Addams of Columbiana, dressed as Jafar from "Aladdin."

×

10 of 34

Sci fi costume Sombra Widowmaker

Photo by Jon Anderson

Sci fi costume Sombra Widowmaker

The third-place and first-place winners in the costume contest at the 2017 Sci Fi Fantasy Fest at the Hoover Public Library were, from left, Illisa McGowin of Hoover (Widowmaker from the Overwatch video game) and Jessica Collier (Sombra from Overwatch).

×

11 of 34

Sci fi costume Negan Merida

Photo by Jon Anderson

Sci fi costume Negan Merida

Two of six winners in the costume contest at the 2017 Sci Fi Fantasy Fest at the Hoover Public Library were Terry Collier of Gadsden (Negan from "The Walking Dead") and Blythe Stovall of Trussville (dressed as a combination of Merida from "Brave" and Mel Gibson's William Wallace character in "Braveheart."

×

12 of 34

Sci fi costume Jafar witch

Photo by Jon Anderson

Sci fi costume Jafar witch

Two of the "judges' choice" award winners in the costume contest at the 2017 Sci Fi Fantasy Fest at the Hoover Public Library were Ezekiel Addams of Columbiana (Jafar from "Aladdin,") and Suzanne Crowson of Gardendale (Wicked Witch of the West from "Wicked.")

×

13 of 34

Sci fi costume Kaneki Toriel

Photo by Jon Anderson

Sci fi costume Kaneki Toriel

Two participants in the costume contest at the 2017 Sci Fi Fantasy Fest at the Hoover Public Library were, from left, Sam Lindsay of Vestavia Hills (Kaneki anime character) and Sophie Cooper of Warrior (Toriel from the Undertale role playing game.

×

14 of 34

Sci fi costume Blasingame

Photo by Jon Anderson

Sci fi costume Blasingame

Cheyenne Blasingame of Clay was a participant in the costume contest at the 2017 Sci Fi Fantasy Fest at the Hoover Public Library on Saturday, July 29, 2017.

×

15 of 34

Sci fi fantasy 1

Photo by Jon Anderson

Sci fi fantasy 1

Korey Grant of Birmingham, Alabama, was among guests at the 2017 Sci Fi Fantasy Fest at the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama. He was dressed as his "fairy person," RoboFox.

×

16 of 34

Sci Fi fantasy 2

Photo by Jon Anderson

Sci Fi fantasy 2

One of the sessions at the 2017 Sci Fi Fantasy Fest at the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama., was "Paranormal Witness: The Voodoo Preacher."

×

17 of 34

Sci fi fantasy 3

Photo by Jon Anderson

Sci fi fantasy 3

Madalyn Cohron, a fiction librarian at the Hoover Public Library, was the emcee for the costume contest at the 2017 Sci Fi Fantasy Fest at the library. She was dressed as the Death character from the "Sandman" graphic novel.

×

18 of 34

Sci fi fantasy 4

Photo by Jon Anderson

Sci fi fantasy 4

Anastasia Zellner, dressed as Pearl from the "Steven Universe" cartoon show, was a guest at the 2017 Sci Fi Fantasy Fest at the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, July 29, 2017.

×

19 of 34

Sci fi fantasy 5

Photo by Jon Anderson

Sci fi fantasy 5

Jaden, Fran and Gabe Lipsey of Hoover, Alabama were guests at the 2017 Sci Fi Fantasy Fest at the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, July 29, 2017.

×

20 of 34

Sci fi fantasy 6

Photo by Jon Anderson

Sci fi fantasy 6

Jordan Willey of Hoover, Alabama, and Shawn Hunt of Leeds, Alabama — members of the Magic City Lego Users Group — worked a table at the 2017 Sci Fi Fantasy Fest at the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, July 29, 2017.

×

21 of 34

Sci fi fantasy 7

Photo by Jon Anderson

Sci fi fantasy 7

John Anderson, an actor and comedian from Birmingham, Alabama, who played a ravager in the "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2," was a featured guest at the 2017 Sci Fi Fantasy Fest at the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, July 29, 2017. Here, he greets fans in the vendor room.

×

22 of 34

Sci fi fantasy 9

Photo by Jon Anderson

Sci fi fantasy 9

Rebecca Nation of the Oak Mountain community in north Shelby County, sews a piece of cloth for a wallet she is making for a guest at the 2017 Sci Fi Fantasy Fest at the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, July 29, 2017.

×

23 of 34

Sci fi fantasy 10

Photo by Jon Anderson

Sci fi fantasy 10

Peter Sugg of the Inverness community in north Shelby County demonstrates how to make chainmaille at his table in the vendor room at the 2017 Sci Fi Fantasy Fest at the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, July 29, 2017.

×

24 of 34

Sci fi fantasy 11

Photo by Jon Anderson

Sci fi fantasy 11

Vendors were set up in the Hoover Library Plaza at the 2017 Sci Fi Fantasy Fest at the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, July 29, 2017.

×

25 of 34

Sci fi fantasy 12

Photo by Jon Anderson

Sci fi fantasy 12

Author Pepper Thorn was among vendors at the 2017 Sci Fi Fantasy Fest at the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, July 29, 2017.

×

26 of 34

Sci fi fantasy 13

Photo by Jon Anderson

Sci fi fantasy 13

Artist Bryan Crowson and his wife, Suzanne of Gardendale, Alabama, were among guests at the 2017 Sci Fi Fantasy Fest at the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, July 29, 2017.

×

27 of 34

Sci fi fantasy 14

Photo by Jon Anderson

Sci fi fantasy 14

Ezekiel Addams and his mother, Victoria Addams, both of Columbiana, were among guests at the 2017 Sci Fi Fantasy Fest at the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, July 29, 2017. Ezekiel was dressed as Jafar from "Aladdin," and his mother was dressed as Cruelle de Ville from "101 Dalmatians."

×

28 of 34

Sci fi fantasy 15

Photo by Jon Anderson

Sci fi fantasy 15

Katie Jane Morris, a children's librarian at the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama, was dressed as Cruella Deville from "101 Dalmatians" for the 2017 Sci Fi Fantasy Fest at the library on Saturday, July 29, 2017.

×

29 of 34

Sci fi fantasy 16

Photo by Jon Anderson

Sci fi fantasy 16

Vendors were set up in the Hoover Library Plaza at the 2017 Sci Fi Fantasy Fest at the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, July 29, 2017.

×

30 of 34

Sci fi fantasy 17

Photo by Jon Anderson

Sci fi fantasy 17

The Alabama Ghostbusters had a table at the 2017 Sci Fi Fantasy Fest at the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, July 29, 2017.

×

31 of 34

Sci fi fantasy 18

Photo by Jon Anderson

Sci fi fantasy 18

The auditorium at the Hoover Senior Center in Hoover, Alabama was set up for open gaming as part of the Hoover Public Library's 2017 Sci Fi Fantasy Fest on Saturday, July 29, 2017.

×

32 of 34

Sci fi fantasy 19

Photo by Jon Anderson

Sci fi fantasy 19

Matt White of Bud's Place Games and Comics in Leeds, Alabama, had a table set up to sell and demonstrate board games at the Hoover Senior Center as part of the Hoover Public Library's 2017 Sci Fi Fantasy Fest on Saturday, July 29, 2017.

×

33 of 34

Sci Fi Fantasy Fest 20

Photo by Jon Anderson

Sci Fi Fantasy Fest 20

Dustin Gwin of Shelby County, Dewey Belcher of Hoover and William Barber of Center Point, play the Ethnos board game at the Hoover Senior Center in Hoover, Alabama as part of the 2017 Sci Fi Fantasy Fest put on by the Hoover Public Library on Saturday, July 29, 2017.

×

34 of 34

Sci fi fantasy 21

Photo by Jon Anderson

Sci fi fantasy 21

Merita Cruz of Calera, Alabama, and Barry Smith of Pell City, Alabama, play the Star Trek Ascendency game at the Hoover Senior Center in Hoover, Alabama while attending the 2017 Sci Fi Fantasy Fest put on by the Hoover Public Library on Saturday, July 29, 2017.

Women ruled the costume contest at the third annual Sci Fi Fantasy Fest at the Hoover Public Library Saturday night.

Jessica Collier of Gadsden walked away with first place among the 20 contestants, portraying the Sombra character from the Overwatch video game.

Second place went to Blythe Stovall of Trussville (dressed as Merida from the “Brave” movie, with a dose of Mel Gibson’s William Wallace character in “Braveheart.”)

Hoover’s own Illissa McGowin came in third, sporting a costume from another Overwatch character called the Widowmaker.

The judges picked three others as “judges’ choice” selections. One was Collier’s father, Terry Collier, who portrayed Negan from “The Walking Dead.” The other two were Suzanne Crowson of Gardendale, dressed as the Wicked Witch of the West in “Wicked,” and Ezekiel Addams of Columbiana, dressed as Javar from “Aladdin.”

Here’s a video showing most of the contest. The first couple of contestants were accidentally skipped.

The library’s Sci Fi Fantasy Fest is a three-day event that began Friday and ends Sunday. It includes sessions on gaming, TV and media, Star Wars, Star Trek, cosplay, writing, comics and the paranormal.

In the first two days, this year’s festival already has drawn a bigger crowd than last year, when more than 2,100 people came, chairwoman Krysten Griffin said. An estimate was not yet available and would need to come from the library's automatic people counters, she said.

Some of the most popular aspects of the festival so far have been the prop building contest, live Dungeons and Dragons play, open board game play at the Hoover Senior Center, and a passionate debate about whether the Harry Potter series is better than the Star Wars series, Griffin said.

Saturday also featured John Anderson, an actor and comedian from Birmingham who landed a role as a ravager in the recently released “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.” Anderson also appeared in “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Sleepy Hollow,” “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” “The Case for Christ,” “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,” “MacGyver,” “Being Mary Jane” and Tyler Perry’s “Too Close to Home.”

Activities on Sunday go from 2 to 6 p.m. and include two workshops  at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on how to make a sheet of chainmaille. Chainmaille is a type of armour made of small metal rings linked together in a pattern to form a mesh-like material. The cost is $10 per person. Each participant will receive pliers and steel rings to make one sheet of chainmaille. Space is limited.

Other Sunday activities include open gaming, a breakout room, an Artemis Spaceship bridge simulator, a science fiction double feature of “It Came From Outer Space” and “Forbidden Planet” in the Hoover Library Theatre, a session on epic failure sci-fi shows that never took off, and sessions related to Star Trek and Star Wars. Admision is free, except for the chainmaille workshops.

Read more about the 2017 Sci Fi Fantasy Fest here, and see the complete schedule here.

Tags

by

See our full August issue

View Past Issues

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours