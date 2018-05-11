Women’s Committee of 100 recognizes 4 local women

× Expand Submitted by the Women’s Committee of 100. From left: Monique Gardner-Witherspoon, Nan Skier, Liz Edwards, Liz Huntley, Lindy Cleveland and Nan Teninbaum

At its annual awards luncheon, the Women’s Committee of 100 recognized four local women for their outstanding achievements and contributions to the community. Award recipients were Liz Huntley, Liz Edwards, Nan Skier and Lindy Cleveland. The event was held April 17 at the Country Club of Birmingham.

Emcee Phyllis Hoffman DePiano welcomed guests and introduced the award recipients. Event Chair Monique Gardner-Witherspoon presented the awards. Past President Jeanna Westmoreland gave the invocation and Patriotic Chair Martha Bartlett led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Women’s Committee President Nan Teninbaum announced donations from the organization’s Charitable Trust to the awardees’ community-oriented efforts and to the Alabama Women’s Hall of Fame at Judson College. Teninbaum also saluted Mary Louise Hodges for her longtime service as music chairman of the Women’s Committee.

Liz Huntley, child advocate and litigation attorney with Lightfoot, Franklin & White, LLC, received the Citizen of the Year award for her commitment to improving the quality of life in Alabama. She has made an impact on the lives of others by sharing her story of overcoming adversity to become a successful attorney, motivational speaker and member of the Auburn Board of Trustees. Huntley initiated the non-profit Hope Institute to promote character development programs for children.

Liz Edwards, executive director of STAIR, received the Brother Bryan Prayer Point Award for her progress in improving literacy for Birmingham City Schools with the STAIR (Start the Adventure in Reading) program. Supported by 500 volunteers, STAIR focuses on improving reading skills and self-esteem of more than 200 second graders in Birmingham City schools. Edwards has been involved in Birmingham’s non-profit sector for more than 20 years as both a volunteer and professional.

Nan Skier, leader in Birmingham’s arts community, received the Community Arts Volunteer Award for volunteerism and exceptional contributions in the fine arts. Nan and her husband David are avid art collectors. They donate and loan works of art and antiques to the Birmingham Museum of Art (BMA) and other American and European museums. At the BMA, Skier is a senior docent and member of the Director’s Circle. She also serves on the Board of Trustees, Committee on Collections, and as vice president of Art Fund, Inc.

Lindy Cleveland, founder and executive director of Unless U, received the Humanitarian Award for efforts to improve the lives of others. Unless U, located at Shades Mountain Baptist Church, offers academics, fine arts and social and life skills training for adults with developmental disorders and their families. Since opening in 2014, Unless U has grown from four to 50 students served by 11 staff members. The founder has received several awards for her initiatives and work on behalf of the special needs community.

In accepting her award, each recipient stressed the importance of community voluntarism.

Submitted by the Women’s Committee of 100.