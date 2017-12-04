Women’s Club hosts tablescapes, tasting event

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Riverchase Women's Club held a unique event, “The Art of the Table: Tablescapes and Table Tastes” on Nov. 16 at the Riverchase Country Club.

The event combined table decorating and food tasting. Country Club Chef Johnny Scoggins prepared some of his favorite holiday recipes with a twist for Women’s Club members to taste while watching his demonstrations.

The evening included designers and club members who decorated tables for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s.

Thanksgiving table: Lynne Cooper, Mindy Estep

Christmas table: Jeanne Barelare and Denise Angst with help from Zanetta Daigle

New Year’s Eve: Linda Joseph, Ann Davis

Centerpieces on each table: Pat Imms

Submitted by Riverchase Women’s Club.