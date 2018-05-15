Women’s Club collects stuffed animals for cops

× Expand Riverchase Women’s Club’s first scholarship recipient is Spain Park High student Rachel Lebo, pictured with her parents at the club’s April meeting.

At the Riverchase Women's Club April meeting, members collected stuffed animals for Cops We Care, a special program sponsored by the Hoover Police Department and other police departments. These animals are distributed to children in traumatic situations.

The club presented checks to two local charities: Alzheimer's of Central Alabama, represented by Miller Piggott and Vance Holder, and Hoover Helps, represented by Donna Bishop.

The club also presenting its first scholarship to Rachel Lebo, from Spain Park High School.

The Riverchase Women’s Club meets monthly at the Riverchase Country Club but will take a break over the summer.

Submitted by Liesa Pitts, Riverchase Women’s Club.