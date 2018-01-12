Women’s Club celebrates Christmas tour

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Riverchase Women's Club closed out 2017 with the annual Christmas Home Tour, featuring three homes in Riverchase, all unique and special in their own way. It was a lovely way to spend the evening with friends and family and get into the Christmas spirit, as well as get new ideas to bring back home. The tour was followed by gathering at the Riverchase Country Club and a meal featuring different food stations to satisfy all taste buds.

The Women’s Club will next host the 12th annual Riverchase Loves Art show on Feb. 3 at Riverchase Country Club. For questions call 988-4140.

Submitted by Liesa Pitts, Riverchase Women’s Club.