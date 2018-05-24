Wesley Whitfield Whetstone achieves Eagle Scout rank

× Expand Wesley Whitfield Whetstone

Wesley Whitfield Whetstone, 17, recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America.

As a member of Troop 367, he was recognized for his achievement at an Eagle Scout Court of Honor on Oct. 8, 2017, at Mountain Brook Baptist Church. Troop 367 is sponsored by Riverchase United Methodist Church and led by Scoutmaster David Luthin.

On his trail to Eagle Scout, Whetstone completed 21 merit badges, camped 75 nights, performed more than 100 hours of service, participated in National Youth Leadership Training (NYLT) and attended Philmont High Adventure Camp in Cimarron, New Mexico. Additionally, he held several leadership positions within the troop, including senior patrol leader and junior assistant scout master. His peers also elected him to the Order of the Arrow, Scouting’s National Honor Society.

For his Eagle Scout project, Whetstone and his project crew constructed a GaGa pit behind the missionary house at Mountain Brook Baptist Church. The pit allows the children and youth of the church, as well as the surrounding community, to participate in the game of GaGa Ball, similar to dodgeball.

Whetstone is a senior at Spain Park High School, where he is an Academic Letterman. He a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta Mathematics Honor Society, Rho Kappa Social Studies Honor Society, cross country team, several school choirs, Engineering Academy and BEST robotics team.

He is the son of Melissa and Greg Whetstone of Hoover.

– Submitted by Melissa Whetstone.