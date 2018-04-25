Walk of Art moves from Hoover to Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Toby Klein, an artist from Hoover, Alabama, works on a project in her home studio. Klein is scheduled to be one of about 40 artists at the Central Alabama Artist Guild's Walk of Art at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on May 4-5.

The Central Alabama Artists Guild is moving its Walk of Art event from Hoover Metropolitan Stadium to the Vestavia Hills Civic Center this year.

The event is scheduled for May 4-5 and will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, guild President Jinger Glasgow said.

“We like to froze last year,” Glasgow said, noting the colder-than-expected temperatures that accompanied the first-ever Walk of Art in the outdoor concourse at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

Organizers are taking the safer route of moving the event indoors this year, she said.

The Walk of Art will feature all kinds of fine arts and crafts, including paintings, silver, pottery, woodwork, glass art and fine jewelry, Glasgow said.

There were 45 to 50 vendors last year, but this year probably will be only about 40 because the guild is not partnering with the Hoover Arts Alliance and Alphagraphics, she said. Each artist pays $100 to participate in the event, she said.

There will be no silent auction this year, but a portion of the proceeds will benefit The Wellhouse, a nonprofit that serves female victims of human trafficking who have been sexually exploited, Glasgow said. The Central Alabama Artists Guild had not determined the percentage of proceeds that will go to The Wellhouse as of late March, but Glasgow said it would be a “hefty donation.”

Admission to the Walk of Art is free for guests.