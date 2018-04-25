Vettes 4 Vets celebrates 10 years; 2018 track day is May 26

× Expand Photo courtesy of Firefly Productions. Sammy Duke takes a ride around the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama, in his Chevrolet C7 Corvette as part of the 2017 Vettes 4 Vets fundraiser to support veterans’ causes.

Vettes 4 Vets, a nonprofit founded by Corvette owners who want to help U.S. military veterans, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

The group’s signature event is a day where hundreds of Corvette owners from across the country converge on Alabama for a chance to drive laps around the Talladega Superspeedway. This year’s “track day” is Saturday, May 26.

The Corvette owners pay $100 to drive five laps around the racetrack and $75 for a second set of five laps, said Hoover resident Mark Davis, a Team Corvette Alabama member and U.S. Navy veteran who started Vettes 4 Vets in 2008.

The money then is used to help support U.S. military veterans through programs that offer housing for homeless veterans, transportation, education support and personal, physical and mental support.

Money in the past has gone to Three Hots and a Cot (for homeless veterans), the Lakeshore Foundation (for disabled veterans), Wounded Warriors, Saving Forgotten Warriors, Gold Star Families, Silver Star Families, the Alabama War Dogs Memorial, the Veterans Memorial Arbor at Aldridge Gardens, the Lt. Gen. Victor “Brute” Krulak Detachment of the Marine Corps League, Folds of Honor scholarships for children of veterans, scholarships for veterans at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and needs of individual veterans.

A Vettes 4 Vets committee reviews all disbursements before any money is given, Davis said.

Last year, about 325 people took part in the track day at Talladega, Davis said. They start at 9 a.m. and have the track until 5 p.m., he said. Every 15 minutes, 15 cars get to take five laps around the 2.66-mile track, he said.

Participants last year came from about 30 to 35 car clubs from 15 states, Davis said. Participants don’t have to be Corvette owners, but most are, he said. The cars (or trucks) driven just have to be strong enough to stay up on the steep curves of the speedway, he said. One year, four Smart Cars participated and drove separately from the others, he said. No motorcycles are allowed, he said.

Any veteran who shows up is allowed to ride along in a vehicle for free, Davis said.

Last year’s event brought in about $58,000, including donations, and netted $37,000, Davis said. Since 2008, Vettes 4 Vets has given more than $300,000 for veterans’ causes, he said.

The Hendrick Hoover Auto Mall donated $11,000 this year to cover the cost of renting the Talladega Superspeedway and insurance, Davis said. That means that 100 percent of every participant fee goes straight to veterans’ causes, he said. The other main sponsor for track day is Team Corvette Alabama.

At 8 a.m., just before the cars start running, the Alabama Veterans group and Team Red, White and Blue are having a ruck run, carrying loaded backpacks and flags as they run around the speedway, Davis said. The Alabama Veterans group also is cooking food for the event, he said.

The day before, on Friday, May 25, track day participants are invited to Hendrick Hoover Auto Mall for a social gathering and chance to show off their vehicles from 2 to 6 p.m. That event is expected to draw about 100 to 150 Corvettes from around the country and will include food and entertainment, Davis said.

The deadline to register for this year’s track day is Monday, May 14. To register or for more information, go to vettes4vets.org.