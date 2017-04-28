Vets center, alliance host art classes

× Expand Photo courtesy of Linda Chastain, Hoover Arts Alliance. Participants in the Veterans Center and Hoover Art Alliance art class show off their work after a recent session.

The Veterans Center recently completed its first session of art classes sponsored by the Hoover Art Alliance.

The center, which serves combat veterans in many ways, wanted to provide art classes as part of the programs they offer to their clients. The Hoover Art Alliance sponsored these classes by furnishing the paints and canvases and providing the art teacher for the sessions.

Tamara Thomas, a local artist, worked with the students to teach art technique and give them the opportunity to express themselves in their paintings.

The course was so well received that students did not want it to end. During the reception at the completion of the first session, one of the students said that she looked forward to class every week and couldn’t wait to get there on Thursdays. The center hopes to make this an ongoing class offering.

Call the center if you want to help provide funding or supplies at 212-3122.

– Submitted by Linda Chastain, Hoover Arts Alliance.