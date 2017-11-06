Veterans Park hosts annual Alabama NF Walk

× 1 of 3 Expand Sam Chandler NF Walk The Children's Tumor Foundation held its fourth annual NF Walk on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2017, at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama. × 2 of 3 Expand Sam Chandler NF Walk The Children's Tumor Foundation held its fourth annual NF Walk on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2017, at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama. × 3 of 3 Expand Sam Chandler NF Walk The Children's Tumor Foundation held its fourth annual NF Walk on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2017, at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama. Prev Next

HOOVER — The Children’s Tumor Foundation held its fourth annual NF Walk on Sunday, Nov. 5, at Veterans Park. The event, which featured face painting, food, music and a 1.5-mile walk, raised funds for neurofibromatosis research.

According to the Children’s Tumor Foundation website, NF is a genetic disorder that affects one in 3,000 people and can cause tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body. Potential effects of NF include blindness, bone abnormalities, cancer, deafness, disfigurement, learning disabilities and pain. There is no known cure.

As of Sunday, more than $28,000 had been raised for this year’s event. Renie Moss, the walk director, said the total should eclipse $30,000 by the end of this week. Funds are being raised through the end of November.

“It can feel very isolating and alone, and when you look online, it’s very scary what might come to pass,” Moss said of NF. “A walk like this is really, really important to see people thriving, to meet people who maybe have common experiences so you can network and feel a sense of encouragement.”

The Children’s Tumor Foundation waived the registration fee for this year’s event, and Moss said that walkers from at least three states — Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee — participated.

It’s not uncommon for those affected by NF to travel to Birmingham, as one of the disorder's world-renowned experts, Bruce Korf, is a geneticist at UAB. He spoke before the walk and highlighted the research advancements that are being made.

“Everyone comes from all over the world to come to UAB, so it’s a very fortunate place to live to have your care if you have neurofibromatosis,” Moss said.