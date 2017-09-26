Veterans group gears up for 2017 10K Ruck Challenge & 5K Fun Run/Walk

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lacy Gunnoe. Runners take off at the start of the 2016 10K Ruck Challenge at Veterans Park in Hoover on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016.

The National Veterans Day Committee in Birmingham is holding its fifth annual 10K Ruck Challenge and 5K fun run/walk on Oct. 14 at Veterans Park off Valleydale Road.

The event is designed to raise awareness for Veterans Day events in the Birmingham area and as a fundraiser for the National Veterans Day Foundation, a nonprofit group whose purpose is to recognize, honor and support U.S. veterans.

Runners in the 10K Ruck Challenge wear rucks, which are weighted backpacks or vests (40 pounds for men and 25 pounds for women), as an added challenge.

Individuals can participate, but organizers encourage runners to form teams of 4-8 people. Team times are determined by the average time of all team participants.

There also is a 5K fun run/walk that does not require the vests or backpacks. In the 5K, the first three men, first three women and first three youth under age 13 to complete the race will be recognized and receive two tickets each to the 2017 World Peace Luncheon and Veterans Day Parade in Birmingham on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

The cost to participate in either race is $25 per person or $100 per team of 4-8 runners. Runners and walkers can register at active.com by searching for 5th Annual Ruck Challenge Hosted by National Veterans Day in Birmingham.

The event also will include an expo area for groups that serve veterans, including Teams for Troops, Alabama Veterans, Birmingham Vet Center, Vettes for Vets, Team Red, White and Blue and more. Kiva Hot Yoga will lead a free morning yoga session at 7 a.m., followed by a jiu jitsu self-defense class led by Gracie Barra Alabama, said Lacy Gunnoe, an Air Force pilot who is captain of the Birmingham chapter of Team Red, White and Blue and operations flight commander for Detachment 12 of the Air Force ROTC program at Samford University.

Registration on race day at Veterans Park starts at 7 a.m. The 10K ruck race begins at 8 a.m., and the 5K is at 8:30 a.m.