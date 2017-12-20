Lake Cyrus resident Tremele Perry announces bid for Alabama House District 56

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tremele Perry Tremele Perry Tremele Perry, a resident of the Lake Cyrus community in Hoover, plans to seek election to Alabama House District 56 in the June 2018 Democratic primary.

Tremele Perry, an attorney who lives in Hoover’s Lake Cyrus community, today announced he is running for Alabama House District 56 in the Democratic primary in June 2018.

The district, now represented by Louise Alexander of Bessemer, includes much of western Jefferson County, including parts of Bessemer, Birmingham, Brighton, Lipscomb, Hueytown and the Ross Bridge and Lake Cyrus communities in Hoover.

Perry, 32, said this will be his first run for public office. He said that, if elected, he will work to improve public safety and education and seek to address issues that are important to senior citizens. He said he would need to talk more with people in his district to identify any specific initiatives he would pursue as a representative in the state Legislature.

Perry just started a private law firm in April. The three years prior to that, he worked in the Birmingham mayor’s office Division of Youth Services, where he helped create a youth mentoring program. The three years before that, he worked in sales for AT&T at an office off U.S. 280.

Perry has been named among Birmingham’s Top 10 Rising Stars by Who’s Who in Black Birmingham and served on the Birmingham Education Foundation Junior Board and Alabama Organ Center’s African-American Task Force.

He also has been involved with the Bessemer Rotary Club, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and Lake Cyrus Security Council, and has coached T-ball in Hoover. He is a graduate of Project Corporate Leadership (a program for middle managers in the Birmingham metro area) and conducted a legal clinic for the I Cared Enough outreach program to help the homeless at the Fair Park arena.

Perry is a native of the Montgomery area and moved to Birmingham in 2003. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2008 and a law degree from Miles College in 2011.

While at UAB, the Black Student Awareness Committee named him UAB’s Student of the Year for his role as a student leader. He also helped establish the UAB Students for Obama Organization.

Perry and his wife, Janay, have been married seven years and lived in Lake Cyrus for five years. They have two son, ages 4 and 3 months old.

Perry soon plans to have more information on his campaign website at tremeleperry.com, but it was not yet active this morning.