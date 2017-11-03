Touch a Truck provides families with hands-on fun at The Preserve

× 1 of 4 Expand Photos courtesy of City of Hoover. Kids explore a variety of vehicles at the Touch a Truck event. × 2 of 4 Expand Photos courtesy of City of Hoover. Kids explore a variety of vehicles at the Touch a Truck event. × 3 of 4 Expand Photos courtesy of City of Hoover. Kids explore a variety of vehicles at the Touch a Truck event. × 4 of 4 Expand Photos courtesy of City of Hoover. Kids explore a variety of vehicles at the Touch a Truck event. Prev Next

Families attended the Touch a Truck event at the Preserve in Hoover on Saturday, Oct. 28, despite the cold breezy weather. The event was presented by the Exceptional Foundation and the Autism Society of Alabama.

Over 150 attendees came out to get a hands-on experience with a monster truck, fire engine, ladder truck, backhoe, concrete mixer, police SUV and a wrecker. Volunteers from University of Alabama-Birmingham’s fraternity, Delta Sigma Phi, assisted kids while they climbed on wheels, honked horns and explored the trucks at their own pace.

The free event served not only as a fun and educational afternoon for families in the Hoover area but also as an awareness opportunity for those in the community to learn about the participating organizations.

Sponsors included Weil Wrecker, City of Hoover Police Department, City of Hoover Fire Department, Webb Concrete & Building Materials, Urban Pops and City Bowls.

Submitted by City of Hoover.