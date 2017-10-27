Times set to light city’s Christmas trees

× Expand Photo by Erica Techo. Riverchase Galleria tree lighting Riverchase Galleria’s annual tree lighting in 2016.

Hoover is preparing to open the Christmas season with two tree lighting ceremonies at Riverchase Galleria and the Hoover Municipal Center.

The Galleria’s ceremony is set for 7 p.m. on Nov. 10, General Manager Mike White said. There will be live entertainment, people dressed up as children’s characters and an appearance by Santa Claus, White said.

WVTM 13 news anchor Brooke Smith is scheduled to serve as mistress of ceremonies, and Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato is expected to speak.

Galleria officials also will share news about entertainment to be provided at the mall throughout the holiday season, including jazz bands and an orchestra, White said.

The city of Hoover plans to switch on the 65,000 lights on its 32-foot-tall Christmas tree at the Hoover Municipal Center on Nov. 30. The program is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. and usually lasts about 30 minutes, but people typically hang around and enjoy refreshments, take pictures and socialize for about 1½ hours.

City officials hope to have music provided by a school choir and part of a school band, city events coordinator Erin Colbaugh said.

One of the highlights of the evening is the arrival of Santa Claus on a Hoover fire truck. Children will have the opportunity to have pictures taken with Santa and enjoy artificial snow from a snow-blowing machine, Colbaugh said.

The city also will provide refreshments and commemorative Christmas ornaments with the city’s logo, she said.

The event is held in the parking lot at the Hoover Municipal Center, with parking available at the Hoover Public Library across Municipal Lane. The city typically closes that portion of Municipal Lane to traffic about an hour before the event for guests’ safety, and the library will close at 3 p.m. that day.