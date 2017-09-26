Time to hit the hay in Hoover again

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Ella Thompson, 3, of Sterrett came as a “wicked witch” to the 2016 Hoover Hayride and Family Night at Veterans Park off Valleydale Road.

It’s hayride time again at Veterans Park.

The city of Hoover is hosting its 2017 Hoover Hayride and Family Night at the park off Valleydale Road on Oct. 26 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Kids will have a chance to dress up in costume, take hayrides around the park on trailers pulled by tractors and get loads of candy as they walk through an exhibitor tent manned by Hoover area businesses, churches and other groups organized by the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce. Last year, more than 70 exhibitors took part in the event.

There are other activities as well, including face painting, balloon twisting, games and a disc jockey playing music, said Erin Colbaugh, events coordinator for the city of Hoover. Numerous food trucks are expected to be at the event also, Colbaugh said.

Last year, Colbaugh estimated that 18,000 people showed up, which was the highest attendance ever in the eight years the event has occurred.

“Over the years, it’s become very popular,” Colbaugh said. But attendance usually is dependent on the weather and what other events are held on the same night, she said.

“It’s a safe environment, convenient for families to bring their kids out and do a variety of activities and enjoy the fall weather,” she said.

Admission is free. Parking is available at Spain Park High School with complimentary shuttles.