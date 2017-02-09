Tickets go on sale for Taylor Hicks at Lyric Theatre

× Expand Taylor Hicks Taylor Hicks is scheduled to perform at the Lyric Theatre in Birmingham, Alabama, on April 15, 2017.

Tickets went on sale today for Hoover native and “American Idol” season 5 winner Taylor Hicks’ upcoming concert at the Lyric Theatre in Birmingham.

Hicks, who won “American Idol” in May 2006, is scheduled to perform the hits of British rock star Joe Cocker at 8 p.m. on April 15 at the historic Birmingham theater.

The 40-year-old musician specializes in a mix of Southern soul, R&B, country and blues. Since winning “American Idol,” his self-titled album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and was certified platinum, according to the biography on Hicks’ website. He also was featured on Jimmy Fallon’s “Blow Your Pants Off” album, which won the 2013 Grammy for best comedy album.

Hicks starred as Teen Angel in the Broadway production of “Grease” and went on an 18-month tour across North America with the show. He went on to perform as a regular at the Bally’s and Paris hotels in Las Vegas and other Caesar’s Entertainment venues across the country.

Hicks also penned an autobiography called “Heart Full of Soul” for Random House and was named People magazine’s Hottest Bachelor of the Year in 2006.

Tickets for his show at the Lyric Theatre run from $29.50 to $39.50 but will increase $5 on the day of the show. They are available at Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000.