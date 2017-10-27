Thousands turn out for 2017 Hoover Hayride and Family Night

× 1 of 13 Expand Erica Techo × 2 of 13 Expand Erica Techo (From left) Collin, Trey and Brynn Denny pose as their mother takes a photo at the 2017 Hoover Hayride and Family Night event on Oct. 26, 2017. The event included booths to trick-or-treat at, several food vendors and activities such as face painting. × 3 of 13 Expand Erica Techo A young girl has her face painted at the the 2017 Hoover Hayride and Family Night on Oct. 26, 2017 at Veterans Park. The annual event attracted thousands of attendees and included activities ranging from facepainting to trick-or-treating. × 4 of 13 Expand Erica Techo A boy rides on the hayride at the the 2017 Hoover Hayride and Family Night on Oct. 26, 2017 at Veterans Park. The annual fall event attracts thousands to Veterans Park each year. × 5 of 13 Expand Erica Techo A young girl smiles after having her forehead painted with a bat to match her costume. Facepainting was one of many activities available at the 2017 Hoover Hayride and Family Night, which was held on Oct. 26, 2017 at Veterans Park. × 6 of 13 Expand Erica Techo Families stand in line waiting to enter the exhibitor tent at the the 2017 Hoover Hayride and Family Night on OCt. 26, 2017. Dozens of exhibitors lined the tent with candy and other treats for "trick-or-treaters" at the event. × 7 of 13 Expand Erica Techo Representatives of the North Shelby Library, dressed as Velma and Daphne from Scooby Doo, hand out candy and library calendars at the 2017 Hoover Hayride and Family Night on Oct. 26, 2017 at Veterans Park. The North Shelby Library was one of several exhibitors set up in a tent where attendees could trick or treat. × 8 of 13 Expand Erica Techo Children grab candy from vendor booths at the the 2017 Hoover Hayride and Family Night, which was held on Oct. 26, 2017 at Veterans Park. The family event had dozens of vendor booths, where kids could get candy and other goodies, in addition to visits from costumed characters, food trucks and hayrides. × 9 of 13 Expand Erica Techo Children grab candy from vendor booths at the the 2017 Hoover Hayride and Family Night, which was held on Oct. 26, 2017 at Veterans Park. The family event had dozens of vendor booths, where kids could get candy and other goodies, in addition to visits from costumed characters, food trucks and hayrides. × 10 of 13 Expand Erica Techo A group dressed as the characters from Napolean Dynamite stand in line at the exhibitor tent at the the 2017 Hoover Hayride and Family Night on OCt. 26, 2017. Dozens of exhibitors lined the tent with candy and other treats for "trick-or-treaters" at the event. × 11 of 13 Expand Erica Techo Families prepare to board the hayride at the the 2017 Hoover Hayride and Family Night on Oct. 26, 2017. The night of events also included trick-or-treating, a costume contest and food trucks. × 12 of 13 Expand Erica Techo Two very good dogs, dressed as beanie babies, sit at an exhibitor tent at the the 2017 Hoover Hayride and Family Night on OCt. 26, 2017. Dozens of exhibitors lined the tent with candy and other treats for "trick-or-treaters" at the event. × 13 of 13 Expand Erica Techo (From front) Ethan, Owen and Ian Chatterton, dressed as superheroes, pose for a photo at the 2017 Hoover Hayride and Family Night on Oct. 26, 2017. Prev Next

Whether you were looking for monsters, princesse, pirates or superheroes, most of them could be found at Veterans Park tonight. As part of the 2017 Hoover Hayride and Family Night, thousands of families turned out to the park for a night full of activities.

Costumed children walked around, stopping in the exhibitor tents for candy and other goodies from local vendors, as their parents snapped photos or bought dinner from one of the many food trucks present. The exhibitor tents, organized by the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce, were manned by local businesses, churches and other groups.

The night, hosted by the city of Hoover, also included face painting, airbrush tattoos, an animal exhibit, visits from favorite children's characters, balloon art and many other activities. There were also complimentary hayrides, where families could sit together as a trailer pulled by a tractor traveled around the lake.