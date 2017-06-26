Thousands expected for 2017 National Night Out event

× Expand Staff photo. Kids can learn more about Hoover’s public safety tools at National Night Out.

The city of Hoover is expecting thousands of people to show up for the 2017 National Night Out event at The Grove shopping center parking lot on Aug. 1.

The annual event, a nationwide effort led by the National Association of Town Watch, is designed to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer.

Hoover’s event, scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m., is one of numerous ones planned in the Birmingham-Hoover metro area that night.

The Hoover Police Department plans to have specialty police vehicles on site, including its mobile command unit and special response team tactical vehicle, for community members to view, Lt. Keith Czeskleba said. Motorcycle scouts also plan to conduct a motorcycle riding demonstration, he said.

The Police Department also frequently has lots of equipment on display, including a bomb robot and equipment used by the tactical team and dive team. Officers will be present to explain how the equipment works.

The Hoover Masonic Lodge No. 644 also likely will bring its child identification equipment so police officers can make child ID kits for parents that include their children’s name, photograph, fingerprints, physical description and identifying marks in case a child ever goes missing, Czeskleba said.

Other agencies, such as the Hoover Fire Department, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the U.S. Army National Guard, also frequently attend Hoover’s National Night Out, but their attendance will depend on availability,Czeskleba said.

The two-hour event also includes free food and other activities for kids.

It’s a good opportunity for people to interact with law enforcement and other public safety agencies in a non-stressful environment and give them a chance to see some of the many tools that are used to keep their community safe, Czeskleba said.

Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis estimated 6,000 to 7,000 people attended last year’s National Night Out gathering in Hoover.