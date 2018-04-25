The Sweet Remains to bring 3-part harmonies to Library Theatre

× Expand Photo courtesy of Benjamin D. Bloom. The Sweet Remains is coming to conclude the 2017-18 season at the Hoover Library Theatre on May 3-4.

Ten years ago, Rich Price from Vermont, Greg Naughton from New York City and Brian Chartrand from Phoenix met in a Rhode Island hotel room for a chance music jam session.

They immediately recognized a kinship and musical blend that drew them to go beyond their solo music careers and start performing together as a group. That was the genesis of The Sweet Remains, which is coming to conclude the 2017-18 season at the Hoover Library Theatre on May 3-4.

The three singer-songwriters have a sound they believe appeals to fans of modern folk-rockers such as Jason Mraz, Ray Lamontagne and John Mayer. But their three-part harmonies also can evoke memories of Crosby, Stills & Nash, Simon & Garfunkel and The Eagles.

One of Price’s solo singles, “I’m On My Way,” was featured in the “Shrek 2” soundtrack, but The Sweet Remains as a group has had songs featured in commercials, feature films and TV shows, according to the bio on the group’s website.

The Sweet Remains has produced three studio albums and a live DVD and regularly tours North America and Europe for live shows ranging from trio acoustic sets to six-piece full bands.

In February, a feature film that was inspired by The Sweet Remains’ real-life experiences as a band debuted at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. The musical comedy and drama, called “The Independents,” was written and directed by Naughton, stars the band members and features their music. It went on to win best feature film at the Omaha Film Festival.

The group’s performances at the 250-seat Hoover Library Theatre are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $27.50, plus a $2.50 processing fee. About a dozen or so tickets were still available for both shows as of late March at the Library Theatre box office at hooverlibrary.org/thelibrarytheatre or 444-7888.