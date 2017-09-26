The Pumpkin Bash Chili Cook-Off to raise money for King’s Home

× Expand Photo courtesy of King’s Home Shelby Auxiliary. The 2017 Tablescapes luncheon, benefitting King's Home Shelby Auxiliary, took place on April 19.

King’s Home, a faith-based non-profit in Chelsea, provides women and children with a safe refuge from abuse, neglect and homelessness.

Those who wish to support this ministry can attend a fundraiser, the Pumpkin Bash Chili Cook-Off, in Indian Springs, Saturday, Oct. 28.

The event – sponsored by King’s Home Shelby Auxiliary – will be held from 6-9 p.m. at the home of Pam and Phil Bradford, 237 Cahaba Oaks Trail.

The chili judges this year will be no strangers to making tough decisions, according to Pam Bradford, Auxiliary president.

Sonny Hornsby, a retired Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice, will participate, along with Brad Bishop and Lee Barnes, municipal judges in Hoover and Graysville, respectively.

The judges will award a prize to the best chili, and attendees will vote for a“People’s Choice.”

A. B. Baggett, band director at Spain Park High School, and his jazz group will provide live music.

Attendees can wear Halloween costumes or casual dress.

The Auxiliary works closely with King’s Home, according to Bradford.

“We believe everyone deserves a second chance in life and we hope to show and share the love of Jesus with the women and children at the home,” she said.

The is the Auxiliary’s first chili contest. Their annual spring fundraiser is a table-decorating contest, Tablescapes.

King’s Home operates 22 group homes and independent-living facilities in four counties, including King’s Ranch and Hannah Homes.

The non-profit offers such services as counseling, tutoring and job placement to help residents develop the skills they need to live independently.

Tickets are $50 per person. Contact 533-4239 or pbradfor@charter.net.