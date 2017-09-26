The Hoover Senior Center, a ‘happy place,’ gets much-needed renovation

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Senior Center. The Hoover Senior Center, a municipal facility that opened in 2007, received its first major renovation in a decade between Sept. 1-10. The building interior was painted and given new carpeting.

The Hoover Senior Center, measuring 8,000 square feet, includes such amenities as an arts room, kitchen, lounge, sunroom and 200-seat auditorium.

But most important, the center provides tremendous social, mental and physical benefits for seniors, according to facility director Dana Stewart.

“We have seen first-hand how it improves [members’] quality of life,” Stewart said, noting that the center offers over 40 weekly programs, from events to education.

“It may be that one reason for someone to get up in the morning,” she said. “We have been told that it’s their ‘happy place.’”

And now the center, which opened in 2007, can be even happier for staff and seniors after a recent, much-neededsprucing up.

The facility was closed for 10 days in early September to get new carpet and, for the first time in over 10 years, a fresh coat of paint, according wto Stewart

And those were not the only improvements scheduled for the center, according to Stewart.

Among other things, the piano used by the Songbirds vocal group was to be tuned and the well-used pool table re-covered and balanced.

“We also will be getting four new computers in the computer lab,” Stewart said.

The Hoover Senior Center is located at 400 Municipal Drive

For more information, including pre-registration for upcoming events and programs, call 739-6700 or go to the Hoover New Horizons Facebook page.