Thank-a-Vet Week kicks off in Hoover on Nov. 5

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Public Library. Hoover Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts participate in a flag-folding ceremony at the Hoover Public Library during the 2016 Thank-A-Vet Week.

The city of Hoover plans to kick off its Thank-a-Vet Week activities on Sunday, Nov. 5, with a program and reception to honor veterans at the Hoover Public Library.

The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2017 Freedom Award winner, Army veteran and Southpointe resident Ron Bradstreet, is the scheduled speaker at a program that begins at 2 p.m. in the Library Theatre. Other speakers include Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato and Paul Pocopanni, a retired Air National Guard brigadier general and chairman of the Hoover Veterans Committee.

The Alabama Youth Symphony will share a patriotic concert from 2:30 to 3 p.m., and a reception will follow from 3 to 3:30 p.m. The final event of the kickoff day is a flag-folding ceremony at the flagpole in front of the library at 3:30 p.m.

Additional flag-folding ceremonies will be held in front of the library Monday through Thursday, Nov. 6-9, at 4:45 p.m. Those ceremonies are to be conducted by Boy Scout Troop 23 and Cub Scout Pack 393 from Discovery United Methodist Church, Cub Scout Pack 93 from Oakmont Presbyterian Church and possibly the Bessemer Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, said Lori Salter-Schommer, a spokeswoman for the city.

On Monday, Nov. 6, the Friends of the Hoover Library will present a program recognizing Ann Beddow, a pioneer nurse anesthetist, World War I soldier and religious and professional leader. That program is scheduled for 10 a.m., following a 9:45 a.m. reception in the library’s theater level meeting rooms.

Also on Monday, Nov. 6, the library will show a documentary about World War II warfare called “The Ghost Army” at 2 and 6:30 p.m. in the Library Theatre.

The library also will have several displays honoring veterans, a Veterans Day poster contest for children and a Kids Zone where children can make a craft for a veteran. Library staff also will give out U.S. flags during children’s storytime programs.