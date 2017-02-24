Taste of Teal to recognize 2017 Legacy of Laura honorees

× Expand Photo by Lloyd Beard, courtesy of Taste of Teal. Taste of Teal Gala This year’s Taste of Teal Gala will include a live auction and casino games.

The Taste of Teal Gala, hosted by the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation, is back again this March to celebrate individuals who have volunteered and helped share information about gynecological cancers.

This year’s gala is March 11 at the Hyatt Regency Wynfrey Hotel at Riverchase Galleria. The night includes dinner, drinks, a silent and live auction and casino games, in addition to a program recognizing this year’s “Legacy of Laura honorees.”

VIVA Health, which has sponsored LCBF and provided volunteers, will be recognized as this year’s corporate honoree. LCBF also will recognize Ann George, a nurse practitioner in the division of GYN oncology at UAB, as this year’s Healthcare Hero.

George was one of the first nurse practitioners in GYN oncology in the state, according to LCBF, and has been helping patients for more than 40 years.

Birmingham resident Shea Bourland, a husband and father who has “stepped up to every task with great determination and a gentle spirit” while his wife Ginny Bourland battled cancer, will receive caregiver of the year.

Cheryl Bourn, an 11-year survivor of ovarian cancer and a former LCBF board member, also will be recognized.

“Cheryl’s contributions of time, energy and compassion for others is extraordinary,” said a description on the LCBF website. “Time and time again, patients say how much she helped them through their battle with cancer or helped their family when they needed support.”

Tickets to the gala are $125 per person or $1,000 for a Taste of Teal patron table, which includes a table of eight, additional casino play money for each guest and a listing in the event program.

For more information, go to thinkoflaura.org.