Tamala Maddox elected CLAS president elect

Tamala Maddox, principal of Bumpus Middle School, has been elected as CLAS (Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools) president elect for 2017-2018. Maddox will serve as president elect for a one-year term, then she will become the CLAS president for the 2018-2019 year. Her election was announced at the CLAS Convention on June 14.

“We are grateful to Tamala Maddox for her willingness to serve our association in an officer capacity for three years,” said Vic Wilson, executive director of CLAS. “Dr. Maddox will do a remarkable job for our organization because of her tremendous abilities and her heart for service to help school and school system administrators improve in their jobs. Dr. Maddox is well liked and respected by our members and we are excited to have her join our leadership team as we work to improve public education in Alabama.”

CLAS was founded in 1969 by a small group of school leaders to provide targeted professional development and support for Alabama’s public school administrators. CLAS is the premier professional development provider for administrators in public schools in the state of Alabama.

-Submitted by Hoover City Schools