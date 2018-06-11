× 1 of 15 Expand Layton Dudley Take the Reins 5K The runners of the Take the Reins 5k start the race. The race took place Saturday, June 9th, 2018 at Veteran's Park in Hoover. × 2 of 15 Expand Layton Dudley Take the Reins 5K The Take the Reins 5k took place Saturday, June 9th, 2018 at Veteran's Park in Hoover. × 3 of 15 Expand Layton Dudley Take the Reins 5K A runner stretches before the Take the Reins 5k. The race took place Saturday, June 9th, 2018 at Veteran's Park in Hoover. × 4 of 15 Expand Layton Dudley Take the Reins 5K The Take the Reins 5k took place Saturday, June 9th, 2018 at Veteran's Park in Hoover. × 5 of 15 Expand Layton Dudley Take the Reins 5K The Take the Reins 5k took place Saturday, June 9th, 2018 at Veteran's Park in Hoover. × 6 of 15 Expand Layton Dudley Take the Reins 5K Personal trainor Rebekah Maze leads the runners of the Take the Reins 5k before the start. The race took place Saturday, June 9th, 2018 at Veteran's Park in Hoover. × 7 of 15 Expand Layton Dudley Take the Reins 5K Tayllor Hanson sings the National Anthem before the Take the Reins 5k. The race took place Saturday, June 9th, 2018 at Veteran's Park in Hoover. × 8 of 15 Expand Layton Dudley Take the Reins 5K Tayllor Hanson sings the National Anthem before the Take the Reins 5k. The race took place Saturday, June 9th, 2018 at Veteran's Park in Hoover. × 9 of 15 Expand Layton Dudley Take the Reins 5K Personal trainer Rebekah Maze leads the runners of the Take the Reins 5k before the start. The race took place Saturday, June 9th, 2018 at Veteran's Park in Hoover. × 10 of 15 Expand Layton Dudley Take the Reins 5K Personal trainer Rebekah Maze leads the runners of the Take the Reins 5k before the start. The race took place Saturday, June 9th, 2018 at Veteran's Park in Hoover. × 11 of 15 Expand Layton Dudley Take the Reins 5K The runners of the Take the Reins 5k start the race. The race took place Saturday, June 9th, 2018 at Veteran's Park in Hoover. × 12 of 15 Expand Layton Dudley Take the Reins 5K The runners of the Take the Reins 5k start the race. The race took place Saturday, June 9th, 2018 at Veteran's Park in Hoover. × 13 of 15 Expand Layton Dudley Take the Reins 5K The runners of the Take the Reins 5k start the race. The race took place Saturday, June 9th, 2018 at Veteran's Park in Hoover. × 14 of 15 Expand Layton Dudley Take the Reins 5K The runners of the Take the Reins 5k start the race. The race took place Saturday, June 9th, 2018 at Veteran's Park in Hoover. × 15 of 15 Expand Layton Dudley Take the Reins 5K The runners of the Take the Reins 5k start the race. The race took place Saturday, June 9th, 2018 at Veteran's Park in Hoover. Prev Next

The fourth annual Take the Reins 5k, which benefitted The Red Barn, took place on Saturday, June 9, at Veterans Park in Hoover.

Runners had the option to run the 10K, 5K or 1-Mile Fun Run. Before the run, attendees took part in a group stretching exercise led by personal trainer Rebekah Maze.

Following the group stretch, Tayllor Hanson sang the National Anthem before the runners lined up at the start.

The Red Barn serves children and adults with physical, cognitive and emotional disabilities or special circumstances through interaction and riding of horses, according to their website.

For more about the Red Barn, go to theredbarn.org.