Tablescapes luncheon to support Kings Home

More than 30 different original and elaborate arrangements will be the focal points for this year’s Tablescapes luncheon, sponsored by the Kings Home Shelby Auxiliary, formerly the Hannah Home Shelby Auxiliary.

The event is April 19 at the Metro Church of God, 2800 Metropolitan Way in Hoover, and is one of the host organization’s primary fundraisers in its support of the Kings Home Shelby (formerly Hannah Home).

Doors open at 10 a.m. for a “sip and see” session that includes a silent auction, said Janie Dollar, 2016 auxiliary president.

“The silent auction includes a wide range of items including certificates for hair and nail salons, restaurants and artwork,” she said. “And this year we will auction off two tablescapes — one of Sheraton china and the other Independence Ironstone tableware.”

The noon luncheon will feature as primary speaker former Alabama first lady Patsy Riley, the first charter member of Hannah Home Shelby and lifelong advocate of women and children.

The fundraising efforts of the auxiliary, a ministry of Kings Home, go to support the 13,000-square-foot home in Shelby County which offers placement for women and children fleeing domestic violence and homelessness. The cost of housing a woman for one year is $17,000, and those seeking shelter there may stay for up to two years.

Monies raised by auxiliary members go primarily toward operating expenses, including utilities, Dollar said.

“The monthly utility bill averages $5,000 per month, and in 2016 we donated close to $26,000 for operational expenses, giving back about 81 percent of our net,” she said.

Pam Bradford, King’s Home Shelby Auxiliary president and chair of the 2017 Tablescapes, said the group is looking to the coming years with great anticipation.

“God has been faithful throughout the years of serving the women and children and in fact, has done so for 10 years now,” she said. “We are excited about what He has done in the past and look forward to the future with open minds and hearts."

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online at hannahhome.org or by calling Barbara Brickner at 837-8175.