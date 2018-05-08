Syphony Volunteer Council Celebrates Christmas

× Expand Submitted by Betsy Cooper Front: Sandra Wilson, Susan Atwood Back: Roberta Atkinson. Beverly Stein

Robert Raiford and Zane Rhoades hosted the annual SVC Christmas Party at their beautifully decorated home.

Members and guests enjoyed hors d'oeuvre and wine and the Christmas special, eggnog. In addition to the many Christmas decorations, Robert and Zane have a fabulous collection of paintings, playbills and glass pieces.

Everyone was welcomed by Char Bonsack, President of the SVC. Char also introduced Daniel Szasz and his wife, Dr. Aline Voicu. Daniel is celebrating his 20th year with the symphony as the Concertmaster and was recently honored at the 2017 Maestro's Ball.

Other Hoover attendees were Molly Bee and Tom Bloetscher, Janet Lauer, Michael and Lynne Meeks, Virginia and Shine Guthrie, Sandra and Bob Wilson, Liz and Tom Warren, Randy and LaDonna Gibbs ,Susan and John Atwood, Beverly and Phil Stine, Diane Ray, Deb and John Sellers, Phyllis and Larry Wojciechowski and Jo Broadwater.