Symphony Volunteer Council installs 2017-18 board members from Hoover

The Symphony Volunteer Council (SVC), the main volunteer organization supporting the Alabama Symphony Orchestra, gathered at the home of Lin and Jim Musgrove in Greystone on June 6 to install the 2017-18 SVC board.

Members and prospective members enjoyed conversation, hors d'oeuvres and wine at the event, and hear music by Mimi Jackson on piano and Glenn Egner on flute.

Roberta Atkinson installed the new board members including Hoover residents Linda Griggs; Mimi Jackson, vice president of education; Zane Rhoades; Robert Raiford, vice president of hospitality; Rosa Minehan, recording secretary; Donna McCauley, assistant treasurer; Liz Warren, parliamentarian; Molly Bee Bloetscher, Decorator Show House chairperson; and Diane Ray and Sandra Wilson, legislative liaisons.

Char Bonsack also recognized Mimi Jackson as the winner of the coveted Sandra Apolinsky Award presented by the Alabama Symphonic Association. Each year this award goes to a Symphony Volunteer Council member selected by the SVC Board for contributions of time and expertise to activities on behalf of the symphony.

On Sept. 12, the Symphony Volunteer Council has a membership and guest meeting from 6-8 p.m. at 1814 1st Ave. S. All interested community members are invited to attend. Please RSVP to Zane Rhodes by phone at 979-2244 or by email at zane@charter.net.  

To learn more about the SCV, go to svcalabama.com.

