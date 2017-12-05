Symphony Volunteer Council begins new season with membership party

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo Courtesy Betsy Cooper. Front: Pam Wood, Darlene Gray. Back: Elaine Hornberger, Martha Pezrow, Mimi Jackson. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy Betsy Cooper × 3 of 3 Expand Photo Courtesy Betsy Cooper. Pictured: Olivia Weingarten, Liz Warren, Molly Bloetscher, Roberta Atkinson. Prev Next

The Symphony Volunteer Council (SVC) held its first membership event of the new season on Oct 24 at Jemison Art Gallery. Hosts were Corbin and Kim Morgan, Jemison Day and Dick Jemison.

Members and guests enjoyed fine wine and a variety of hors d'oeuvre, topped off with mini bowls of Santa Fe soup prepared by Robert Raiford. He and Zane Rhoades, hospitality co-chairmen, coordinated party plans.

Attendees were delighted with the gallery's exhibits of contemporary art, including paintings, art glass and wood carvings. They were welcomed by SVC President Char Bonsack and Alabama Symphony Orchestra Interim Executive Director Cheryle Caplinger.

Other attendees from the Hoover area were Sandra and Bob Wilson, Mimi Jackson, Jo Broadwater. Molly Bee Bloetscher, Jim and Roberta Atkinson, Tom and Liz Warren, Janet Lauer, Olivia and Gene Weingarten and Elaine Hornberger.

For membership information, go to https://svcalabama.com/membership.