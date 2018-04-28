Sunny weather brings 10,000-plus to 2018 Celebrate Hoover Day

× 1 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Celebrate Hoover Day 2018-3 Makenzie Hereford, 4, of Huntsville, Alabama, gets her face painted at the 2018 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 28, 2018. × 2 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Celebrate Hoover Day 2018-21 U.S. Army Capt. Daniel Porris leads four new U.S. Army recruits in the oath of enlistment before they head to basic training during a Veterans Memorial paver dedication ceremony at the 2018 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 28, 2018. × 3 of 34 Expand Jon Anderson Celebrate Hoover Day 2018-1 Members of the Greystone Elementary School Jumpin' Jags Jump Rope Team show off their skills at the 2018 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 28, 2018. × 4 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Celebrate Hoover Day 2018-9 Hoover Councilmen John Lyda and Gene Smith scoop up some of the giant apple served at the 2018 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 28, 2018 and put it in a serving pan held by Councilman Derrick Murphy. × 5 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Celebrate Hoover Day 2018-2 Students from Tiger Rock Martial Arts show their skills at the 2018 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 28, 2018. × 6 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Celebrate Hoover Day 2018-4 People stand in line for food at the 2018 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 28, 2018. × 7 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Celebrate Hoover Day 2018-13 Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Pocopanni welcomes people to the Veterans Memorial paver dedication ceremony at the start of Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama on Saturday, April 28, 2018. × 8 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Celebrate Hoover Day 2018-5 Lisa Rollins, April Stone and Sylinda Daniel man the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce table in the exhhibitor tent at the 2018 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 28, 2018. × 9 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Celebrate Hoover Day 2018-6 Businesses and other groups affiliated with the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce share information about themselves in an exhibitor tent at the 2018 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 28, 2018. × 10 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Celebrate Hoover Day 2018-7 Spain Park High School student Rachel Ponder sings a song as "The Little Mermaid" character Ariel at the 2018 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 28, 2018. × 11 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Celebrate Hoover Day 2018-8 A worker uses a forklift to pull a giant apple pie out of special oven at the 2018 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 28, 2018. × 12 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Celebrate Hoover Day 2018-10 This giant apple, with a diameter of 10 feet and 3 inches, was served to guests at the 2018 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 28, 2018. × 13 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Celebrate Hoover Day 2018-11 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato greets the audience at the Veterans Memorial paver dedication ceremony at the start of Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 28, 2018. × 14 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Celebrate Hoover Day 2018-12 Hoover city leaders pose for a photo at the start of 2018 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 28, 2018. From left are Councilman Curt Posey and his daughter, Reagan, Councilman John Lyda, Councilman Derrick Murphy and his son, Asher-Robert, Councilman Gene Smith, Mayor Frank Brocato and Councilman Mike Shaw. × 15 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Celebrate Hoover Day 2018-14 Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Pocopanni welcomes people to the Veterans Memorial paver dedication ceremony at the start of Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama on Saturday, April 28, 2018. × 16 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Celebrate Hoover Day 2018-15 Hoover Councilman Derrick Murphy and his son, Robert-Asher, and Councilman Curt Posey and his daughter, Reagan, listen during the Veterans Memorial paver dedication ceremony at the start of the 2018 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 28, 2018. × 17 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Celebrate Hoover Day 2018-16 Bluff Park United Methodist Church Pastor Mike Holly leads in a prayer at the 2018 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 28, 2018. × 18 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Celebrate Hoover Day 2018-17 A U.S. Army color guard brings in the U.S. and Alabama flags at the 2018 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 28, 2018. × 19 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Celebrate Hoover Day 2018-18 World War II veteran and Hoover resident Cpl. John Little leads in the pledge of allegiance to the U.S. flag at the 2018 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 28, 2018. × 20 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Celebrate Hoover Day 2018-19 New brick pavers were dedicated for James Raymond Pugh, a veteran with the U.S. Navy, and Allen Fulton Whittongton, a veteran with the U.S. Army, at the 2018 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Two other pavers were dedicated for John Lassiter and Anthony Clay Ward of the U.S. Marine Corps. × 21 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Celebrate Hoover Day 2018-20 U.S. Army Capt. Daniel Porris introduces four new U.S. Army recruits headed to basic training during a Veterans Memorial paver dedication ceremony at the 2018 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 28, 2018. × 22 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Celebrate Hoover Day 2018-22 Bagpiper Daniel Akin of the Pipes & Drums group plays "Amazing Grace" at a Veterans Memorial paver dedication ceremony at the 2018 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 28, 2018. × 23 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Celebrate Hoover Day 2018-23 Members of the Howlin' Mad Smith Detachment of the U.S. Marine Corps League re-enact the famous raising of a U.S. flag during the invasion of the Japanese island of Iwo Jima in February 1945 during a Veterans Memorial paver dedication ceremony at the 2018 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 28, 2018. × 24 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Celebrate Hoover Day 2018-25 Hoover Councilman Curt Posey scoops up some of the giant apple pie served at the 2018 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 28, 2018, and puts it in a serving pan held by Councilman Casey Middlebrooks. × 25 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Celebrate Hoover Day 2018-26 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato scoops up some of the giant apple pie served at the 2018 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 28, 2018, and puts it in a serving pan held by Councilman Casey Middlebrooks. × 26 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Celebrate Hoover Day 2018-27 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato and his wife, Frances, scoop up some of the giant apple pie served at the 2018 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 28, 2018, and put it in a serving pan held by Councilman Derrick Murphy, Asher-Robert Murphy and Reagan Posey. × 27 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Celebrate Hoover Day 2018-28 Jay Clyce of Weber Mortgage was one of many business people sharing information about their businesses in the exhibitor tent at the 2018 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 28, 2018. × 28 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Celebrate Hoover Day 2018-29 Members of the Greystone Elementary School Jumpin' Jags Jump Rope Team show off their skills at the 2018 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 28, 2018. × 29 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Celebrate Hoover Day 2018-30 Members of the Greystone Elementary School Jumpin' Jags Jump Rope Team show off their skills at the 2018 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 28, 2018. × 30 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Celebrate Hoover Day 2018-31 Students from Tiger Rock Martial Arts prepare to show their skills at the 2018 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 28, 2018. × 31 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Celebrate Hoover Day 2018-32 Students from Tiger Rock Martial Arts show their skills at the 2018 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 28, 2018. × 32 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Celebrate Hoover Day 2018-33 Students from Tiger Rock Martial Arts show their skills at the 2018 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 28, 2018. × 33 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Celebrate Hoover Day 2018-34 Students from Tiger Rock Martial Arts show their skills at the 2018 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 28, 2018. × 34 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Celebrate Hoover Day 2018-34 Bill and Lynette Leech of Pelham, Alabama, came with their daughter, Marie Leech, and grandchildren Emily, Sydney and Michael Santamour of Indian Springs Village, Alabama, to the 2018 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 28, 2018. An estimated 10,000 to 12,000 people came out for a sunny Celebrate Hoover Day on April 28 at Veterans Park off Valleydale Road, organizers said.

“It was a pretty weather day and a great day for people to have a good time at the park and take part in many different activities,” said Erin Colbaugh, the events coordinator for the city of Hoover.

The day kicked off at 11 a.m. with a ceremony to honor veterans at the Veterans Plaza. The city’s Veterans Committee recognized four veterans who had brick pavers installed recently in the plaza: John Lassiter and Anthony Clay Ward of the U.S. Marines, James Raymond Pugh of the U.S. Navy and Allen Fulton Whittington of the U.S. Army.

Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Pocopanni was the master of ceremonies, and Berry Middle School sixth-grader Hadley Carter sang the national anthem. World War II veteran and Hoover resident Cpl. John Little led the audience in the pledge of allegiance to the U.S. flag, and Bluff Park United Methodist Church Pastor Mike Holly led in a prayer.

Bagpiper Daniel Akin of the Alabama Pipes & Drums group played “Amazing Grace,” and the Howlin’ Mad Smith Detachment of the U.S. Marine Corps League re-enacted the famous photo of Marines raising a U.S. flag on the Japanese island of Iwo Jima in February 1945.

U.S. Army Capt. Daniel Porris led four new Army recruits in stating their oath of enlistment prior to them heading off to basic training, to acknowledge the future of the U.S. military.

Right after the veterans ceremony, Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato and city council members helped dig into a giant apple pie that was 10 feet 3 inches in diameter, and volunteers served the free pie and ice cream to go with it.

About the same time, entertainment began at the main stage and continued throughout the day, including the Spain Park Dazzlers dance team, Spain Park High School theater department, Greystone Elementary School Jumpin’ Jags Jump Rope Team, Berry Middle School Sparklers dance team, a Tiger Rock Martial Arts demonstration, the bands Julia Tamburello and the Legal Limit and One Step Closer.

Children played in the kids zone, which included carnival rides and inflatables, and a live disc jockey oversaw games. The Birmingham Zoo, Alabama Wildlife Center and a group called 6th Day Creatures brought animals for kids to see and pet, and there also were pony rides, face painters, balloon twisters and a car show.

The Hoover Police Department offered free child identification kits that included fingerprinting and showed off its canine unit and special equipment from the bomb unit, special response team and mobile command center. The Hoover Fire Department technical rescue team and UAB Critical Care Unit also were there.

Businesses and other groups with the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce manned an exhibitor tent, and numerous food trucks were there to provide lunch and a multitude of goodies.

A company called Shred-It offered free document destruction in the parking lot at Spain Park High School.