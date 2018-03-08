Sunday open house: 3-11-18

Sunday, 3/11, from 2-4 pm

  • 2579 Montauk Road
  • Ross Bridge
  • MLS #809273   
  • $514,900
  • 5 Bedroom / 4 Bath
  • Jessica Daviston, 205.475.2008

687 Summit Point

  • Bluff Park
  • Coming Soon! 
  • $360,000
  • 4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath
  • Frances Knox, 205.936.8062

1109 Lakeridge Road

  • Riverchase
  • Coming Soon!  
  • $379,900
  • 4 Bedroom / 4.5 Bath
  • Ginny Powell, 205.253.1900

Hoover

To be featured, email achandler@starnespublishing.com before noon on Thursday. 

March 2018

