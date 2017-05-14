The Hoover Sun seeks Hoover people now living their own New York Stories

× Expand NY Stories banner

New York City is a place of dreams and fantasy but also a place of hard work.

It’s a destination for young people from the United States and other countries with the courage to make homes for themselves in the world's most exciting city and, just maybe, reach the top of their chosen fields.

At The Hoover Sun, we plan to publish some stories about people from Hoover who are living, working, struggling, dreaming and even making names for themselves in the Big Apple.

Do you know anyone from Hoover who lives full-time in New York and has achieved —or is on the verge of achieving — distinction in his or her line of work? If so, we would love to hear your nominations.

It could be a person who is middle-aged or older who has already made their mark.

It could be a young person who is beginning to establish or carve a niche for themselves.

They could be cooks, set dressers, jazz horn players, ministers, entrepreneurs… almost anything.

Perhaps you even know a person from one of our other coverage areas at Starnes Publishing— Birmingham, Homewood, Mountain Brook, Vestavia, Trussville or the 280 Corridor -- who would be a good story subject.

Let us know! Write to reporter Jesse Chambers at jchambers@starnespublishing.com.