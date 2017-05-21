Summer reading is in session

× 1 of 16 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Runners gathered for the Book It! 5k to kick off the Hoover Public Library's summer reading program on May 20, 2017. × 2 of 16 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Runners gathered for the Book It! 5k to kick off the Hoover Public Library's summer reading program on May 20, 2017. × 3 of 16 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Runners gathered for the Book It! 5k to kick off the Hoover Public Library's summer reading program on May 20, 2017. × 4 of 16 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Runners gathered for the Book It! 5k to kick off the Hoover Public Library's summer reading program on May 20, 2017. × 5 of 16 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Runners gathered for the Book It! 5k to kick off the Hoover Public Library's summer reading program on May 20, 2017. × 6 of 16 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Runners gathered for the Book It! 5k to kick off the Hoover Public Library's summer reading program on May 20, 2017. × 7 of 16 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Runners gathered for the Book It! 5k to kick off the Hoover Public Library's summer reading program on May 20, 2017. × 8 of 16 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Runners gathered for the Book It! 5k to kick off the Hoover Public Library's summer reading program on May 20, 2017. × 9 of 16 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Runners gathered for the Book It! 5k to kick off the Hoover Public Library's summer reading program on May 20, 2017. × 10 of 16 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Runners gathered for the Book It! 5k to kick off the Hoover Public Library's summer reading program on May 20, 2017. × 11 of 16 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Runners gathered for the Book It! 5k to kick off the Hoover Public Library's summer reading program on May 20, 2017. × 12 of 16 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Runners gathered for the Book It! 5k to kick off the Hoover Public Library's summer reading program on May 20, 2017. × 13 of 16 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Runners gathered for the Book It! 5k to kick off the Hoover Public Library's summer reading program on May 20, 2017. × 14 of 16 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Runners gathered for the Book It! 5k to kick off the Hoover Public Library's summer reading program on May 20, 2017. × 15 of 16 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Runners gathered for the Book It! 5k to kick off the Hoover Public Library's summer reading program on May 20, 2017. × 16 of 16 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Runners gathered for the Book It! 5k to kick off the Hoover Public Library's summer reading program on May 20, 2017. Prev Next

School is out and summer is in session, and the Hoover Public Library is ready for its summer reading program to start. To kick-off the program, the Friends of the Hoover Public Library sponsored the Book It! 5k on May 20 at Veterans Park.

With over 50 participants in the race, funds raised will go towards the Friends said Lea Davis with the Hoover Public Library. The Friends then use the monies to fund their projects and help purchase prizes for different adult and children reading challenges.

"We love our Friends," Davis said.

After runners completed the 3.2 mile race through the park, families were encouraged to complete the Story Book Walk, which Davis said is a take on a "fun-run" that many other races have for children. At stops along the course, children could read different passages from a book and answer questions, which could later be entered for a prize.

Both the run and the walk, as well as the kickoff party held throughout the rest of the day, were focused on a S.T.E.M. (science, technology, engineering and math) theme, with the slogan, "Build and Better World." Davis said the events help encourage readers to be engaged in learning over the summer and bring more people into the library.

"A strong library has a strong and engaged community," she said. "We are one of the many things that makes Hoover such a great community."