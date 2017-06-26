Summer outdoor movie series continues in July

× Expand Photo by Ron Burkett. More than 1,000 people came to watch “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day” at Veterans Park In June 2015.

The 2017 Free Friday Flicks summer outdoor movie series at Veterans Park off Valleydale Road continues in July.

This year’s lineup began June 2 with “Sing,” the animated story of a koala bear that tries to save his struggling movie theater with a singing competition. Other movies that were on the schedule in June included “Moana” on June 9, “The Secret Life of Pets” on June 16, “The BFG” on June 23 and “The Lego Batman Movie” on June 30.

Here is the lineup for July:

► July 7: “The Jungle Book” (2016 version)

► July 14: “Finding Dory”

► July 21: “Trolls”

► July 28: Rain date (if a movie gets rained out)

Most of the movies in this year’s lineup are completely animated, except “The BFG” and “The Jungle Book,” which combine real actors with computer animation. All of the movies are rated PG.

The movie images are 30 feet wide and will be shown on a 38-foot-wide screen, said Keri Lane Hontzas, founder of the movie series and the company called Backyard Movie Parties.

The movies are shown at Veterans Park off Valleydale Road, on the grassy area near the main pavilion.

Each movie is scheduled to start at dusk. The sun sets between 7:53 and 8:01 p.m. during the weeks the movies are scheduled. Hontzas encourages people to come early — around 6:30 p.m. — and have picnics in the park prior to the show.

There are typically food vendors present, but people are welcome to bring their own food as well. Hontzas also encourages people to bring blankets or lawn chairs.

To get updates on movie cancellations due to bad weather, follow Backyard Movie Parties on Twitter at @BYMovieParties or on Facebook.